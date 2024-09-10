Watch CBS News
Stockton parents face child abuse charges in 2-year-old child's death, police say

STOCKTON — The parents of a 2-year-old who died in a hospital after being found with "clear signs of neglect" have been arrested for alleged child abuse, authorities said Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said, at around 3:15 a.m. Monday, first responders went to a home on West Oak Street for a report of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to an area hospital where she was later declared dead. The girl was malnourished and appeared extremely emaciated, police said.

Due to the circumstances, the police department said detectives took over the investigation and Child Protective Services was contacted.

Gregorio Ornelas, 61, and Jessica Chavez, 39, were called in for questioning following their daughter's death and were both taken into custody.

stockton-child-abuse-arrests.png
From left: Jessica Chaves, 39, and Gregorio Ornelas Stockton Police Department

They both face charges related to child abuse resulting in death, police said.

Both are expected to make their first appearance in court on Wednesday.

