Stockton's Measure N could help fill dozens of vacancies at police department

What it means to Stockton's public safety now that Measure N has passed

STOCKTON – Ballot Measure N has passed in Stockton with more than 60% of the vote. The measure gives equal power to the police and fire unions and the city when it comes to negotiating contracts.

The police union says this will increase public safety and help close the gap on roughly 70 vacancies for officers.

The city of Stockton negotiates pay and contracts with the police and fire unions if they can't come to an agreement, it would go to a board of arbitrators made up of all parties and negotiate.

"It evenly places the power between the city and the police and fire unions where before it was all on the city," said Sgt. Patrick High, President of the Stockton Police Officers Association.

He says Measure N is a message from voters, wanting more public safety staffing.

"It's a message I think when people want to decide where to work, that this is a place people want to come," he said.

Right now, Stockton police have roughly 70 vacancies in the department.

High believes this could help close the gap and make wages, benefits and location competitive in the job market.

"People who are already police in other agencies to consider working in the Stockton Police Department and to get some of the officers we've lost, to return home if you will," High said.

Between several major surrounding cities, for police officer positions, Stockton is paying the least by about $2,000 a year.

Signing bonuses and relocation checks help make up for it, but with about 100 vacancies just a couple of years ago, High knows Measure N will be a game changer.

"I think they recognize that taking away a roadblock or obstacle that would discourage people from applying, it was important that we had something there to make sure that didn't happen," he said.

"In the history of the fire department having binding arbitration we never had to use binding arbitration because we always came to a compromise," said Mario Gardea, current President of the Stockton Firefighters Union Local 456.

The Stockton Fire Department is getting it back for the first time since 2010.

Gardea says it's another tool in the tool belt.

Despite the city of Stockton opposing the measure, out of fear of possibly filing for bankruptcy again.

"I support our police and firefighters 100% but there are other ways to support them," said Councilmember Dan Wright during a July city council meeting.

Measure N takes effect on Jan. 6 and the next time the unions and the city meet at the negotiating table.