Stockton man fatally shot during argument

A Stockton man was shot and killed during an argument early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 2:20 a.m., two people on the 1600 block of South Airport Way were involved in an argument. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was then shot during the altercation.

Police said he was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Detectives are now investigating the homicide.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity, and there was no information about the shooter.