Watch CBS News
Crime

Stockton man fatally shot during argument

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A Stockton man was shot and killed during an argument early Saturday morning, police said.

Around 2:20 a.m., two people on the 1600 block of South Airport Way were involved in an argument. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was then shot during the altercation. 

Police said he was taken to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. Detectives are now investigating the homicide.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity, and there was no information about the shooter. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue