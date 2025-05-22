Stockton man accused of embezzling $85,000 from First Tee of San Joaquin

STOCKTON -- Joseph Smith, a well-known Stocktonian and former executive director of First Tee of San Joaquin, has been arraigned this week on six counts of embezzlement and forgery.

This includes one count of embezzlement, one count of grand theft by embezzlement of over $950, and four counts of forgery.

CBS Sacramento attempted to reach Smith to provide him the opportunity to speak, but have not heard back.

These accusations have shocked many, as Smith was accused of embezzling $85,000 from the non-profit aimed at helping children between the ages of 7 and 17 build character and self-confidence through the game of golf.

In a statement released by First Tee of San Joaquin, the Board of Directors expressed how sad they are to hear this happened but wants to reassure the community they are taking this case seriously.

Along with saying Smith was let go from his role earlier this year, the Board of Directors said, in part:

"The board of First Tee San Joaquin assures you; we are dedicated to serving the kids of San Joaquin County through our mission. The board and staff will continue to provide educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf, as we move forward."

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the case was first brought to them in March.

That's when they were able to determine how much money was allegedly embezzled by Smith.

San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Frietas also released a statement emphasizing the importance of this non-profit to the community.

He said in part, "The funds stolen were intended to support these vulnerable children, and those who seek to steal from our children, especially those in a position of trust, will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law, by this District Attorney's Office."

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed Smith is no longer in custody and the case has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.