Stockton Kings draft Jabri Abdur-Rahim, son of G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim

Shareef Abdur-Rahim is president of the G League. One of the league's newest players refers to him a bit differently.

The reigning G League champion Stockton Kings drafted Jabri Abdur-Rahim — Shareef's son — on Saturday, taking him with the 29th pick in the first round. Jabri Abdur-Rahim played with the Sacramento Kings in NBA Summer League.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim spent his final college season at Providence, after three years at Georgia and his first year at Virginia. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 7.9 points in 123 college games.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim was an Olympic gold medalist in 2000 and an NBA All-Star in 2002. He scored just over 15,000 points in 12 seasons, averaging 18.1 points per game, and has been president of the G League since 2018.

Weber State's Dillon Jones was the No. 1 pick in Saturday's draft, going to the South Bay Lakers. Temple's Jamal Mashburn Jr. — the son of former NBA All-Star Jamal Mashburn — was taken with the No. 8 pick by the Westchester Knicks and then traded to the Grand Rapids Gold.