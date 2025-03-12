Watch CBS News
Local News

Southbound I-5 traffic impacted into Stockton after chase ends on freeway

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – Police activity has one lane of southbound Interstate 5 through Stockton closed late Wednesday morning.

The closure is in place at Hammer Road, with all lanes of I-5 being closed at one point.

California Highway Patrol is warning drivers of significant delays, noting that the incident started as a pursuit that ended in the area.

It appears that the vehicle authorities were chasing was a tractor-trailer. CHP says a big rig tow had to be brought to the scene to move the vehicle off the freeway.

Caltrans says, while the middle and right lanes are now back open, the left lane remains closed.

This is a developing story. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.