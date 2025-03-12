Southbound I-5 traffic impacted into Stockton after chase ends on freeway

STOCKTON – Police activity has one lane of southbound Interstate 5 through Stockton closed late Wednesday morning.

The closure is in place at Hammer Road, with all lanes of I-5 being closed at one point.

California Highway Patrol is warning drivers of significant delays, noting that the incident started as a pursuit that ended in the area.

It appears that the vehicle authorities were chasing was a tractor-trailer. CHP says a big rig tow had to be brought to the scene to move the vehicle off the freeway.

Caltrans says, while the middle and right lanes are now back open, the left lane remains closed.

This is a developing story.