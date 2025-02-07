Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead, 5 people displaced after house fire in Stockton

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – A woman was found dead and five people are displaced after a house fire in Stockton Friday morning, firefighters said. 

The Stockton Fire Department responded to a home on Bristol Avenue near N. Pershing Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. 

Crews found a single-story home with fire coming from the backside. When they were able to enter the home, they found a woman dead inside.

Five people have been displaced.

The Stockton Fire Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.