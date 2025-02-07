Woman found dead, 5 people displaced after house fire in Stockton
STOCKTON – A woman was found dead and five people are displaced after a house fire in Stockton Friday morning, firefighters said.
The Stockton Fire Department responded to a home on Bristol Avenue near N. Pershing Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.
Crews found a single-story home with fire coming from the backside. When they were able to enter the home, they found a woman dead inside.
Five people have been displaced.
The Stockton Fire Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire.