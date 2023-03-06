Man found dead in Stockton is fourth homicide in city in three days

STOCKTON — Another person was found dead in Stockton, making it the fourth homicide in the city since Friday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to Mormon Slough near Airport Way shortly after 10:130 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a deceased man.

Officers found a man with injuries to the head. Responding medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but there was no word yet on a possible suspect or motive.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Three other homicides were being investigated in the city since Friday.

Friday morning, a woman was found fatally shot in a van near E. 5th and El Dorado streets.

On Saturday evening, two other people died in the hospital following a shooting on South Airport Way.

No arrests have been made in any of these homicides.