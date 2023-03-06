Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found dead in Stockton is fourth homicide in city in three days

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON — Another person was found dead in Stockton, making it the fourth homicide in the city since Friday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to Mormon Slough near Airport Way shortly after 10:130 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a deceased man.

Officers found a man with injuries to the head. Responding medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but there was no word yet on a possible suspect or motive.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Three other homicides were being investigated in the city since Friday.

Friday morning, a woman was found fatally shot in a van near E. 5th and El Dorado streets.

On Saturday evening, two other people died in the hospital following a shooting on South Airport Way.

No arrests have been made in any of these homicides.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 4:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.