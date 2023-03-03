Person found shot inside vehicle in Stockton near E. 5th and El Dorado streets

STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a person was shot inside of a vehicle in Stockton on Friday morning.

The scene is near E. 5th and El Dorado streets.

Stockton police say officers responded a little after 5:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a female who was shot inside of a vehicle.

That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say.

No arrests have been made and exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

Updates to follow.