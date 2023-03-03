Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found shot inside vehicle in Stockton near E. 5th and El Dorado streets

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Police activity in Stockton
Police activity in Stockton 00:46

STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a person was shot inside of a vehicle in Stockton on Friday morning.

The scene is near E. 5th and El Dorado streets.

Stockton police say officers responded a little after 5:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a female who was shot inside of a vehicle. 

That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police say. 

No arrests have been made and exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 

Updates to follow. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.