2 in critical condition after Stockton shooting on Airport Way
STOCKTON — A shooting in Stockton has left two people in critical condition, police said Saturday.
The Stockton Police Department said it happened at around 6:03 p.m. along South Airport Way.
The victims were only described as males. Both have since been hospitalized.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear at this time.
No details were available on a suspect.
