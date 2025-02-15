Woman dies of injuries in Stockton shooting

A shooting overnight in a Stockton neighborhood left a woman dead early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Stockton police said in a Facebook post the shooting happened on Hickock Court in the Bear Creek/Stonewood neighborhood just north of Wagner Heights Road.

Officers responded at 3:15 a.m. to the location on a report of a person shot. The arrived to find a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.

Police said detectives have assumed the investigation. No suspect information was available and no other information about the shooting was disclosed.