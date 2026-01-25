Stockton city manager involved in fatal collision, found not to be at fault, police say

Police in Stockton released the results of a preliminary investigation into a deadly collision involving the city manager last week, saying he was not at fault.

On Sunday, the police department identified the driver in the Jan. 22 collision as Johnny Ford. Initial reports said the crash had involved a city employee.

Shortly before 7:20 p.m., a sergeant traveling on El Dorado Street near Poplar Street came upon the collision. The sergeant found two adult male pedestrians in the roadway and a white SUV that was stopped.

Firefighters and paramedics from American Medical Response were called to the scene and provided lifesaving efforts to the two men, who were both transported to the hospital. One of the victims, a 68-year-old man, was later pronounced deceased.

The other victim, a 66-year-old man, was transported with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, police said Sunday.

Family who spoke to CBS Sacramento identified the deceased victim as 68-year-old Joe Serna and that the other victim was his brother.

"He was a very humble man," Joe Victor Serna, the victim's son, said Saturday. "Actually, he lost his leg a long time ago, so he had, like, one arm, no legs. But, he was a real good dad. I mean, he took care of me all my life."

Joe used a wheelchair and his brother was his caretaker, Joe Victor said. The two lived in an apartment near where they were hit.

Natalie Olmos, Joe's daughter-in-law, said, "We grew up here in Stockton. Our families have, we've had businesses here in Stockton. We reside here. We love Stockton and, regardless if this gentleman is a city official, he is still liable for a deadly accident."

Following the collision, the department's Traffic Unit and a Major Case Investigator responded to investigate. Meanwhile, a deputy district attorney and members of the Victim Witness Unit from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office also responded.

Police said Ford was driving his personal vehicle, remained at the scene following the crash and "fully cooperated" with investigators. Officers said they observed "no objective signs" of Ford being impaired and a breathalyzer confirmed no alcohol was present.

On Sunday, police said that investigators preliminary determined that Ford was not at fault.

"The investigation indicates that this was a tragic, unforeseeable accident with no criminal liability. It is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly lives can be altered, and how deeply such events affect everyone connected to them," police said in a statement.

Ford was appointed city manager on November. He had previously served as Stockton's deputy city manager until he was terminated in 2009 over allegations of giving out free Stockton Arena tickets to children that later proved to be false.

An investigation found Ford had done nothing wrong in the case, which led the city to pay him a settlement.

Police said the investigation into the collision continues.