Stockton city employee involved in crash that killed 1 pedestrian, injured another

One pedestrian was killed and another was injured in a collision involving a Stockton city employee on Thursday night, officials said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were driving near North El Dorado and East Acacia streets around 7:20 p.m. when they came across the crash. Investigators said a vehicle struck two adult male pedestrians.

In a statement late Thursday night, Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi confirmed the driver was a city employee and said the city is aware of the incident.

"The employee is cooperating fully with investigators," the statement said. "Out of respect for the integrity of the process and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be released at this time."

Both pedestrians were transported to a local hospital. One man is being treated for injuries, while the second pedestrian later died as a result of his injuries. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

Police said the driver, an adult male, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Stockton police confirmed DUI does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The mayor said the incident remains under active investigation and the city is not speculating on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"The city recognizes the seriousness of this matter and extends its concerns to all individuals involved and their loved ones," Fugazi said. "Updates will be provided, as appropriate, onceadditional verified information becomes available.