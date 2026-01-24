Stockton family calls for transparency after father killed in collision involving city employee

The family of a Stockton man killed this week in a collision involving a city employee wants answers. They say 68-year-old Joe Serna was killed and his brother, also 68, is currently fighting for his life.

They held a vigil at the scene on Saturday night, calling on city leaders to be transparent about that employee's involvement.

Flowers and candles that spelled out "dad" filled the space on North El Dorado Street that was filled with police on Thursday.

"At the end of the day, my father's dead. I got a call today from my uncle in the hospital, and he's dying, too," said Joe Victor Serna, the victim's son.

Family tells CBS Sacramento that Joe was one of the pedestrians hit and killed in that collision involving a city employee. Joe's brother was injured and is still hospitalized.

"He was a very humble man," Joe Victor said. "Actually, he lost his leg a long time ago, so he had, like, one arm, no legs. But, he was a real good dad. I mean, he took care of me all my life."

Joe used a wheelchair and his brother was his caretaker, Joe Victor said. The two lived in an apartment near where they were hit.

"Just think that by nobody reaching out, it just kinda, it's kind of cruel," Joe Victor said.

Stockton police say the city employee, an adult male, is cooperating and that DUI does not appear to be a factor. Joe's family said they are concerned about transparency.

"We are original Stocktonians," said Natalie Olmos, Joe's daughter-in-law. "We grew up here in Stockton. Our families have, we've had businesses here in Stockton. We reside here. We love Stockton and, regardless if this gentleman is a city official, he is still liable for a deadly accident."

CBS Sacramento has reached out to city leaders and Stockton police for an update. At last check, they will not be releasing the driver's name.