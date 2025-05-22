Fire that smoldered for days at Stockton walnut factory reignites, firefighters say

Fire erupts at Diamond Foods Inc. in Stockton

Fire erupts at Diamond Foods Inc. in Stockton

Fire erupts at Diamond Foods Inc. in Stockton

Crews are battling a fire inside a nut processing facility in Stockton that has apparently been smoldering for days before reigniting Thursday.

The scene is at the Diamond Foods Inc. facility along Diamond Street.

Stockton Fire officials say it appears the fire initially broke out Tuesday night and has been smoldering.

Firefighters say the fire then reignited early Thursday morning. Smoke can be seen coming from the facility.

Crews are now shooting water up into the building, which houses walnuts, in the hopes of getting into the crevices and fully knock the fire out.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.