Stockton hit-and-run suspect arrested in deadly Wilson Way crash

STOCKTON – A suspect has been arrested in a recent Stockton hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

California Highway Patrol says the incident happened very early in the morning on May 9. Officers found a person in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Wilson Way, just south of Belvedere Avenue.

The person later died from their injuries, CHP says.

Thanks to witness accounts, officers were able to piece together a good description of the vehicle that fled the scene despite not having a license plate number.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle and track it to a home on Vine Street in Stockton. Officers soon showed up at the home and found a vehicle with damage showing it had been involved in a recent hit-and-run.

The driver of the vehicle has now been arrested, CHP announced Tuesday. Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, but that person is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.