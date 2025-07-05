Driver in Stockton dies in solo-vehicle crash

Stockton Police said a man died in a solo-vehicle crash on Friday night after speeding away from emergency responders.

Police said they received a call just after 9 p.m. regarding a man who was unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle, near Inspiration Drive and Holman Road.

Police said emergency personnel responded to the scene, but the man suddenly drove away at a high rate of speed. He then crashed into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.