Crime

Driver in Stockton dies in solo-vehicle crash

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police said a man died in a solo-vehicle crash on Friday night after speeding away from emergency responders.

Police said they received a call just after 9 p.m. regarding a man who was unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle, near Inspiration Drive and Holman Road.

Police said emergency personnel responded to the scene, but the man suddenly drove away at a high rate of speed. He then crashed into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. 

Jose Fabian

