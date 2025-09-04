Stockton leaders address concerns from public amid ongoing leadership challenges

The City of Stockton is facing ongoing controversy and leadership challenges, and this week, two city councilmembers met with the public to address those concerns head-on.

Vice Mayor Jason Lee and Councilmember Mario Enriquez held a community forum Thursday night at Delta College. What's typically a lecture hall was transformed into a town-hall style space, where dozens of residents gathered to speak directly with their local representatives.

One of the main issues was that Stockton still doesn't have a permanent city manager. The city has cycled through three interim managers, raising questions about leadership and accountability.

"People need to understand the city manager job is the most important job when running a city," said Councilmember Enriquez, who represents District 4.

He noted that the role doesn't currently require a bachelor's degree, something he believes should be reconsidered.

Vice Mayor Lee emphasized the importance of character in leadership.

"What I have learned in the last nine months is that if you don't have integrity, if you don't have respect for people, that's a problem," he said.

The forum also addressed recent tragedies in Stockton, including the deaths of three 17-year-olds to gun violence, one of whom was in Enriquez's district.

"All of the issues that we're fighting for are tied together," Enriquez said, linking public safety with education, job creation, and community development.

Lee echoed that sentiment, saying, "Crime will always exist until we address poverty alleviation."

Audience members also raised concerns about political drama at City Hall, with some saying it feels like internal conflicts are slowing progress in the city.

Lee responded, "We're having healthy debates, fighting for what I believe in. The city deserves people who fight for them."

Both councilmembers encouraged residents to stay involved. Another community discussion is planned for next week, and the next city council meeting is set for Tuesday.