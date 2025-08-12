Stockton City Council meeting ends with delay in city manager decision

Stocktonians were frustrated waiting nearly three hours for the regularly scheduled city council meeting to begin Tuesday, and those frustrations grew when city leaders opted to push the decision to appoint a new city manager further down the line.

The closed session was hours long, but nothing came out of it.

"Never seen such disrespect from the council or the mayor as far as their concern or lack of concern for the time and opinions of the citizens," said civilian Cynthia Gail Boyd.

Several people were upset about not only the wait, but that the late start delayed important decisions, like who would be Stockton's new permanent city manager.

In the city agenda, it was item 12.5 with a recommendation by city staff to extend interim City Manager Steve Colangelo. Ultimately, the agenda item was pulled just before 9 p.m.

David Sengthay is against Colangelo's extension.

"I think Will Crew should stay as the interim city manager. The search is still live," he said. "We do not need to go for somebody who is shrouded in controversy and has brought drama to city hall."

Still, some were in support of Colangelo remaining.

"He exemplifies the commitment that Stockton needs," said former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva.

Despite it all, some Stocktonians said they are fed up and frustrated with the way their local government is operating.

"This is what we voted for?" asked another concerned citizen.

Deputy City Manager Will Crew was appointed interim city manager back on July 29. He had been serving in that role since Saturday.

Colangelo, if brought back as interim city manager and extended, would remain until at least November. If Colangelo's contract is extended, he could make just over $20,000 a month.