Stockton community lifting each other up at multiple vigils following deadly mass shooting

In the wake of Saturday's deadly mass shooting, communities across Stockton are coming together, holding vigil after vigil and focusing on honoring the victims while demanding answers.

"Saturday, I was just weeping and crying, and Sunday," Carol Denny shared. "Mental health is what we need in Stockton."

But the Stockton community is lifting each other up in more ways than one.

"When you've gone through something that horrific, you think nobody in the world knows how you feel," Victims of Violent Crimes of San Joaquin County Board Member Kevin White said. "You're drawn to others who have gone through something similar. They come out, they share their stories with each other, they hear from some officials and it's just a night of remembrance."

The first event on Wednesday was the annual candlelight vigil held at Weber Point, where families and friends gather each year to remember the lives lost to violent crime.

It's a chance to grieve together but also take a stand.

"This is somebody's kid, somebody's dad, somebody's brother," Renata Martinez said. "It needs to stop. It needs to stop and we're not going to stop until you're caught."

Martinez lost her teenage son to gun violence 14 years ago. She knows all too well what pain these four families are facing.

"I'm not alone," she said. "Before, I used to be afraid, but I'm not afraid anymore. We're all like a whole, big family now. We all come together as one because we all have the same hurt in our heart, the loss in our lives, and just to keep our loved ones' memory alive."

Just 15 minutes away, a citywide prayer was organized at Greater Christ Temple, where dozens gathered to show support.

"Everybody coming together in unity and praying and then giving help for the mental, it was just wonderful tonight," Denny continued.

Along with the grieving, the community of Stockton is rising above, looking to one another and seeking justice.

"They are going to be caught and they are going to be held to the fullest extent of the law, and hopefully that means that they will never see the light of day outside of a jail," Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said.

"Break the silence. Take our city back," Martinez said. "No more lives should be taken away from us. We're not going to stop. Not only me, but all these people who lost their loved ones. We're not going to stop until you're caught."

Mayor Fugazi said there are services for people during this time. One is called Care Solace, a 24/7/365 crisis support available to all people in the city of Stockton.