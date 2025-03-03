Man robs Stockton business, holds woman against her will, police say

Police in Stockton arrested a man who allegedly robbed a business and held an employee against her will inside the establishment, the department said Sunday.

In a press release, Stockton police said 39-year-old Arnold Stevenson entered a business on the 1500 block of East Fremont Street just before 9 a.m. Sunday and forced a 22-year-old worker to the back of the store.

Another employee intervened and got into a physical altercation with Stevenson, who then took some merchandise before leaving the business, police said.

Officers who responded found Stevenson and arrested him without further incident.

He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, battery, false imprisonment, and an outstanding warrant.

Stevenson was being held without bail for a parole violation, according to jail records. His first court date is Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.