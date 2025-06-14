2 men in critical condition after boat crash near Stockton's Buckley Cove

STOCKTON – Two men are in the hospital after two boats collided near Buckley Cove in Stockton on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the Deep Water Channel and Buckley Cove, police said.

Officers said an investigation revealed that one person was onboard a motorboat that collided with a sailboat.

Two men on the sailboat, ages 64 and 78, were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition, police said.

Stockton police are investigating the crash.