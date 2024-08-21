Video shows suspects using sledgehammers in Stockton break-in attempt

STOCKTON – Two suspects were caught on camera using sledgehammers to try and break into a jewelry store in Stockton.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office believes this attempted break-in was motivated by the high value of watches on display at the store.

It all happened in a matter of minutes when those two suspects jumped out of a car with sledgehammers trying to break into DeVon's Jewelry store. Now the glass is repaired, but the community is left in shock.

Two hooded suspects using sledgehammers in broad daylight, to try and get into the display case at DeVon's Jewelry store in Stockton.

Employees were still inside and shoppers were still going about their day.

After several swings and even breaking through the glass, the two give up and run away.

"I come here every day, it's a really good area," Ramon Cervantes said.

Cervantes comes to the Lincoln Center every day on his break and was shocked when he heard the attempted break-in had happened right before he got there Tuesday afternoon.

"I know there's a lot of security, I know there's a lot of cops that come to this area," Cervantes said. "When I came here yesterday, it was like 30 minutes after. I saw the glass broken and everywhere and everything like that."

You can see at the tail end of the video, an employee comes over and moves jewelry in the display case out of the way.

Deputy Andres Lopez with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says that's what the suspects were after.

"They display Rolex watches and they attempted to break the window and gain access into there," Lopez said.

The Lincoln Center does have a video they handed over to investigators.

CBS13 tried to speak with DeVon's management but they asked for space right now.

Someone close to the incident says the employees were very shaken up and they're happy no one was hurt.