6 hospitalized, 1 critically injured in Stockton house fire

Fire crews in Stockton responded to two separate house fires Monday evening, including one that left six people hospitalized.

Stockton Fire said the first call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a fire along Bishop Street. When crews arrived, they found a single-story home engulfed in flames.

A total of six people were taken to the hospital. Officials said one person was in critical condition, two suffered moderate injuries and three others had minor injuries.

Fire officials have not yet determined an official cause of the fire, but the homeowner spoke with a CBS News Sacramento crew at the scene about what happened.

"A family member came over to visit today, and she locked herself in my garage and set herself on fire," homeowner Sarah Smith said. "I don't know why."

Smith said the individual was "mentally ill" and that the family had tried to get them help before.

At the same time as the Bishop Street fire, firefighters responded to another fire near South Filbert and East Marsh streets. Officials said that fire began outside before spreading into a home.

Crews were able to quickly put that fire out. No injuries were reported.

Both fires remain under investigation.