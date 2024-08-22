Stockton apartment fire on West Benjamin Holt Drive leaves 4 injured, 15 displaced

More than a dozen displaced, 4 injured in Stockton apartment fire

STOCKTON — Four people were hospitalized and more than a dozen people were displaced after a Stockton apartment caught fire, officials said Thursday.

The Stockton Fire Department said firefighters responded just before 4:30 a.m. at the Village North Apartments along West Benjamin Holt Drive.

A second-story unit was heavily involved in flames when first responders arrived.

Among the four injured was a child. The fire department said all four suffered significant burn injuries. A cat died in the fire.

Though the flames were contained to one unit, several other units sustained water and smoke damage. Red Cross was assisting 15 people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.