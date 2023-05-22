Sheriff: Sideshow activity preceded shooting that left 1 dead in Stockton

STOCKTON -- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Stockton, said officials.

The shooting occurred early Monday morning, just after 12:30 a.m., in the area of 8th and B Street.

According to a CBS13 photographer who was live on the scene, a 911 call reported that someone had been shot. Upon arrival, police officers found one person shot.

The sheriff's office says the person was pronounced dead at the scene. There were also two other victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

Deputies say there was "sideshow activity" in the area just before the shooting.

No information on the suspect, victim, or motive has been released.

Stockton also saw another unrelated deadly shooting just after 2 a.m. on Monday. That shooting took place near Fremont and Commerce streets and left one person dead.