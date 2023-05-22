Police looking for gunman after a man died from a gunshot wound in Stockton

STOCKTON -- A 55-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound, said Stockton Police Department.

The shooting took place early Monday morning just after 2 a.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Commerce Street.

According to police officers, they received a report of a person shot and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Stockton Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.