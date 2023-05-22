Watch CBS News
Police looking for gunman after a man died from a gunshot wound in Stockton

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON -- A 55-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound, said Stockton Police Department. 

The shooting took place early Monday morning just after 2 a.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Commerce Street. 

According to police officers, they received a report of a person shot and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was sent to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. 

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Stockton Police Department is urging anyone with information to call the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. 

SPD News: Homicide Investigation On May 22, 2023 At 2:04 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Fremont St and...

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Monday, May 22, 2023

First published on May 22, 2023 / 7:46 AM

