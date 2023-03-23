Stevie Nicks postpones show in Sacramento due to COVID-19

SACRAMENTO -- Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks is postponing her date with Sacramento.

She was set to perform at the Golden 1 Center on Sunday, March 26, but had to postpone the show due to a COVID-19 illness within the band.

According to Golden 1 Center's Facebook page, Nicks is sorry to disappoint the fans, but she and the band are taking safety precautions and will be back on tour soon.

An announcement will be made regarding rescheduled dates, which are an extension of her headlining solo shows last year.

