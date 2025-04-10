Stanislaus County gated community could lose water access as supplier owes millions

PATTERSON — A gated community in Stanislaus County is at risk of losing its water supply as the local water district that supplies the community with water sourced from Kern County is behind on its bills.

Roughly 1,300 people live inside Diablo Grande, a community in the hills right past Patterson's city limits. All of them could lose their water supply by June 30.

Western Hills Water District owes the Kern County Water Agency more than $13 million.

Diablo Grande resident Tom Murphy moved into his house back in 2008.

"The water has been a problem since 2008," he said. "They got it resolved in 2010, I believe, and then since then, it's been OK, but now we're looking at the shortage from the supplier."

Kern County Water Agency sent a termination notice to Western Hills, saying they could stop water delivery for nonpayment. The water agency noted that this has been an issue for several years, stating that Western Hills hasn't made a payment since July 2019.

While Diablo Grande sits right outside of the city limits of Patterson, Patterson Mayor Michael Clauzel said he is doing his part to help.

"While the issue of water in Diablo Grande does not fall directly within my jurisdiction, I am fully committed to supporting the community," Clauzel said. "I am actively engaged in advocating for the residents and have been in discussions with relevant parties to explore viable solutions."

Stanislaus County Supervisor Chance Condit oversees Diablo Grande but has no jurisdiction over how Western Hills resolves this issue.

"They, as a board, will have to vote on what direction they wish to go down," Condit said.

Condit noted that this issue dates back to when Diablo Grande was first developed.

"The scope of the project included approximately building out about 6,000 units. Only approximately 700 units were ever built," he said.

The contract between Kern County Water Agency and Western Hills calls for 8,000 acre-feet of water, but, according to the Diablo Grande Community Action Committee, the community only uses about 400 acre-feet.

Murphy said that his HOA has held three meetings, but the solutions aren't cutting it, adding that he's paid his water bill every month since he moved here.

He's worried about what losing water means long-term.

"It's an issue that would severely impact property values up here," he said.

Condit said that he is working on possible solutions he and the county can present to Western Hills but hopes the state can step up and help Diablo Grande residents before their water is shut off.