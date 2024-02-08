St. George Medical Center in Carmichael evacuated after fire breaks out

Fire at Carmichael medical center forces building to evacuate

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - St. George Medical Center was evacuated after a fire broke out on the building's third floor Thursday evening.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department responded to a second-alarm fire on the 6600 block of Coyle Avenue in Carmichael around 4:30 p.m.

Crews who first arrived found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and called for additional resources to respond.

Firefighters found a piece of equipment on fire and isolated the fire to the equipment. The fire did not spread to the fourth floor, but crews said there was smoke that made its way into the fourth floor.

With the fire being on the third floor, crews mentioned it was difficult to get hose lines up to the third floor while ensuring all people inside the building were able to exit safely.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Three windows on the third floor were shattered and firefighters ventilated smoke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.