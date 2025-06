Deadly crash on Highway 99 in Sacramento

One person has died after a hit-and-run crash along Highway 99 in south Sacramento early Friday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. near Fruitridge Road along the southbound side of the freeway.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that a hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead.

No details have been released on the pedestrian or the hit-and-run suspect.

Lanes along southbound Highway 99 reopened just before 7 a.m.