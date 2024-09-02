Deadly crash blocks southbound Highway 70 near Olivehurst

SUTTER COUNTY – Southbound Highway 70 is blocked near Olivehurst on Monday morning due to a deadly crash, authorities say.

The scene is right near the McGowan Parkway offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that at least one person had died.

Traffic is now being diverted off at McGowan Parkway and then back onto the freeway at the southbound McGowan Ramp.

Officers expect the closure to be in place through the mid-morning hours.