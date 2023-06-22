Homicide investigation underway at south Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a south Sacramento apartment complex on Thursday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed at the Willow Glen Apartments on La Mancha Way, just south of the Florin Road exit off Highway 99.
The sheriff's office said a call came in just before 3 p.m. regarding the shooting.
Very few details have been released on the situation.
CBS Sacramento has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.
