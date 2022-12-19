Watch CBS News
Local News

South Sacramento shooting prompts 2 schools nearby to go on precautionary lockdown

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/19/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 12/19/22 03:04

SACRAMENTO – A shooting investigation in a south Sacramento neighborhood prompted two nearby schools to go on a precautionary lockdown late Monday morning.

img-0072.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation. 

Sacramento police say, a little after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Laurie Way to investigate a shooting. One man was taken the hospital and a perimeter was established.

No suspects were ever located, however, officers say.

School administrators at Cesar Chavez Elementary and Edward Kemble Elementary went on a soft lockdown due to the investigation. Students were held in their classrooms through the lockdown, which was lifted a little after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers cleared the perimeter by early Monday afternoon. No suspect information has been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.