South Sacramento shooting prompts 2 schools nearby to go on precautionary lockdown

SACRAMENTO – A shooting investigation in a south Sacramento neighborhood prompted two nearby schools to go on a precautionary lockdown late Monday morning.

Scene of the shooting investigation.

Sacramento police say, a little after 10 a.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Laurie Way to investigate a shooting. One man was taken the hospital and a perimeter was established.

No suspects were ever located, however, officers say.

School administrators at Cesar Chavez Elementary and Edward Kemble Elementary went on a soft lockdown due to the investigation. Students were held in their classrooms through the lockdown, which was lifted a little after 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers cleared the perimeter by early Monday afternoon. No suspect information has been released.