Person detained after 1 victim shot, several buildings hit by gunfire in south Sacramento

A man was detained after one person was shot in the south Sacramento area on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the area of 42nd Street and Apostolo Circle. Deputies had responded to the area due to a ShotSpotter activation.

The suspect was located in the area and was detained after trying to run from deputies, the sheriff's office said.

The person shot had transported himself to the hospital. The extent of the victim's injuries was not known.

Several buildings in the area of the shooting were also found to have been hit by gunfire, officials said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.