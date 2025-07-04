South Sacramento manufacturing building goes up in flames after vegetation fire spreads to facility

A Sacramento-area concrete manufacturing building looks to be a complete loss after a vegetation fire spread to the facility on the Fourth of July, firefighters said.

Sacramento Metro responded to Reese Road, just south of Florin Road, around 9:30 p.m., finding the concrete manufacturing building on fire.

Crews said they had to fight the fire from the exterior due to the extreme fire coming from the inside.

Sac Metro said there was a lot of cardboard on the inside of the building that burned.

"We are extremely busy right now," Sac Metro Capt. Mark Nunez said. "Having a fire of this nature makes it that much more difficult to respond to all the other incidents that are happening right now."

Firefighters said the fire began as a vegetation fire and spread to the building. What caused the vegetation fire is under investigation.

"It's kind of frustrating to able to see all those fireworks shooting up in the air," Nunez said. "Those are the ones that are really causing a lot of problems for us, this region. They are the ones that start those grass fires. Those grass fire have the potential to spread into a structure. That's possibly what we've seen tonight."

The name of the business is unknown at this time.