Couple arrested in south Sacramento follow-home robbery

Couple accused of following man home, robbing him in south Sacramento driveway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A couple has been arrested after an alleged follow-home robbery in south Sacramento earlier in the year.

The incident happened back on Feb. 19. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the victim had just gotten home from work and parked in his driveway. He was apparently followed home by the suspects, deputies say.

As seen in surveillance video from the man's home, a suspect then walked up and pointed a gun at the victim and took his wallet.

Deputies believe the suspect ran off to the getaway vehicle parked around the corner.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, a resident of South Sacramento County was followed home while on his way home from work. The victim arrived at his residence and parked his vehicle in the… pic.twitter.com/XF5LXweZ5f — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 3, 2025

The man's stolen credit cards were then used at both a nearby gas station and a liquor store, deputies say.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as 23-year-old Josiah Branner and 21-year-old Sabrina Jones.

Last week, detectives arrested Branner in south Sacramento County. Jones turned herself in on Wednesday, the sheriff's office says.

Branner is being held on $100,000 bail, but Jones has posted bond to her $50,000 bail.