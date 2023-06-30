Watch CBS News
South Sacramento home severely damaged in fire; embers spread to deck of other house

SACRAMENTO – A south Sacramento house was severely damaged in a fire that appears to have extended from some grass and a fence nearby.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 4200 block of Chinquapin Way just after 2 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, firefighters found both a house and a car in a driveway quickly going up in smoke.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to one of the houses next door. However, firefighters say embers did get onto a deck at another house and caught it on fire.

An added challenge that firefighters had to battle was extremely high heat. Friday marked the first time in 294 days that Sacramento hit 100 degrees.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

