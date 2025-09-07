South Sacramento Black Food Fest celebrates culture and cuisine for 7th year

South Sacramento's beloved Black Food Fest is back and in full swing today at Florin Square, drawing thousands of visitors to celebrate culture, cuisine, and community spirit.

This once-a-year, seven-hour event is more than just a food festival — it's a powerful showcase of Black-owned small businesses, local talent, and cultural pride.

"This was done intentionally," said Berry Accius, organizer and founder of Voice of the Youth. "We saw a missing element in the community, so we created this space to fill it."

Now in its seventh year, the Black Food Fest continues to grow, hosting more than 50 locally owned businesses from across the region.

From mouthwatering dishes to soulful music and family-friendly vibes, the event has become a staple for many, including business owners like Kayla Green, owner of Freckles Sweets & Treats.

"This is my fourth year here," Green shared. "We're having good music, good food, good energy. It's a reminder that this is what our culture is about."

For many, the festival is about more than just great food. It's an opportunity to build generational empowerment and inspire young people to take pride in their roots.

"A lot of the kids are here working alongside their parents," said attendee Francina McClure. "It shows them that they can continue this legacy. It empowers them."

Accius believes events like this help break down barriers. "When you look at the diversity here, people sitting down and sharing food, it speaks volumes. Everybody loves good food."

The Black Food Fest continues at Florin Square until 7 p.m. Sunday, offering plenty of time to come out, grab a delicious bite, and support the local community.