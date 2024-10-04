Domestic violence suspect barricades in South Natomas home

SACRAMENTO – A large police presence was called out to South Natomas Friday morning where a suspect had barricaded in a home for hours.

Around 5 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence situation involving a firearm on Aquino Drive near Azevedo Drive. A woman was able to get out of the home but the suspect remained inside.

Officers were able to make contact with the suspect but then heard gunfire from inside. Police did not return fire.

Hours later, around sometime afternoon, officers said the suspect was found dead inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Some schools in the nearby area opted to shelter in place but have since lifted that order.

The SWAT team and the Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene.

Police said the suspect was known to officers through previous contacts.

No officers were injured.