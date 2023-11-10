Sonora man suspected of threatening to shoot courthouse arrested with loaded gun

SONORA - A Sonora man was arrested when police said they found he was carrying a loaded gun after they received reports he made threats to open fire at a courthouse.

Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, the Sonora Police Department said it began receiving calls that a man who was leaving an area near Adventist Health Hospital threatened to commit a shooting at the courthouse.

Police said the Tuolumne County Superior Court was placed on lockdown.

Officers began searching the area of the courthouse and an area where they say they knew the suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Crudo, lived.

Near Crudo's home on the 600 block of Mono Way, officers said they found him. Police said Crudo attempted to run away, but he surrendered soon after.

When officers searched Crudo, they said they found a 9mm semiautomatic pistol in his waistband.

Investigators served a search warrant at Crudo's home, leading them to find ammunition.

Crudo was booked into jail for felony threats, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm and having a firearm with the serial numbers removed.