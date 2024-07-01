Son arrested in case of couple found dead in Elk Grove home

ELK GROVE – Detectives say they have arrested the son of a couple who was found dead inside an Elk Grove home last week.

Elk Grove police said a man and woman were found dead in a home along the 9000 block of Crosscourt Way on Friday. Officers were originally called to the home after getting a report about suspicious circumstances.

As Elk Grove police detailed on Monday, the reporting party was actually the couple's 44-year-old son, Mark Navarrete. He reportedly claimed that he had gone to his parents' home after trying unsuccessfully to contact them.

Once getting inside, Navarrete claimed to have found them dead. He also claimed that one of their cars was missing.

However, detectives found video that allegedly shows Navarrete parking a few blocks away. He was also allegedly seen leaving in the missing car.

On Sunday, police said detectives served a search warrant to Navarrete's home. Evidence discovered there led them to arrest Navarrete on two counts of homicide.

Navarrete has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.