Man, woman found dead inside Elk Grove home; double homicide investigation underway

ELK GROVE – Police are investigating a man and woman's death as a double homicide after they were found dead inside an Elk Grove home on Friday afternoon.

The police department said they were found dead in a home on the 9000 block of Crosscourt Way around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the home after they received a report of suspicious circumstances. The reporting party said they went to their family's home after several unsuccessful attempts to contact them.

Inside the home is where the man and woman were found dead, police said. Their identification hasn't been released.

Based on the investigation, police said detectives are treating the deaths as homicides.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department.