Some Calaveras County homes red-tagged due to flooding deemed habitable again

VALLEY SPRINGS — Calaveras County residents are still cleaning up damages from heavy flooding that left some houses inundated with multiple feet of water.

However, there was good news Wednesday as some red-tagged houses in the Valley Springs area have been downgraded to yellow, meaning they are habitable again. But for many who suffered property damage inside or outside of their home, they play a waiting game to see if relief will arrive.

Inspectors were out in Calaveras County Wednesday, and Pam Banks said the verdict wasn't great.

"You've got 2-3 inches everywhere. You have drywall that needs to be done," she told CBS13.

Her house was one of many that took on water after Cosgrove Creek crested. Chris Ferguson's house was spared, but his entire outdoor area was not.

"We did not have any water intrusion or infiltration, so we can happily report no," he said. "But I do have, as you can see behind me, a flooded yard — an acre, easily an acre, of flooded water and that's a lot."

Now, the two residents are hoping for federal assistance.

"I've already filled out something for FEMA. We haven't been accepted into FEMA yet," Banks said.

"They are concerned about property damage and this would qualify as property damage. At least we hope it will," Ferguson said.

Calaveras County spokesperson Darran McMillin said that is still a possibility.

"It can be added and as the media comes out and sees the damage and the severity, that is a possibility," McMillin said.

As inspectors continue to assess the damage, there is some good news.

"It could be [that] the water line was nearing electrical outlets and now the water has receded, so it's just an evaluation process and every structure is different," McMillin said.

Some houses that were previously red-tagged have been downgraded.

Meanwhile, residents like Ferguson look to the future wondering about issues like creek management.

"This debris would've made it all the way down creek," he told CBS13 of debris in the creek. "It's getting caught and now this makes bigger debris cleanup."

At the same time, Banks is drying out her house and keeps a little perspective.

"We have still an issue and it's still a problem," she said. "That doesn't take away that we still have problems, but it could be worse."

Creek management has been a big question for just about every resident in the area as Calaveras County officials take a look at this most recent spate of storms and aim to plan for the future.