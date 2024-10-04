Solano County sees increase in pedestrian crashes, resulting in at least 5 deaths in month

SOLANO COUNTY -- At least two cities in Solano County are seeing a rapid rise in pedestrian crashes; in Vacaville and Fairfield, five total deaths have been recorded within the past month after pedestrians were hit by vehicles.

One of the latest crashes was a hit-and-run on Monday in Vacaville at Browns Valley Road and Vaca Valley Parkway, which is a highly traveled thoroughfare that runs through the middle of a neighborhood.

Romeo Banayat, 73, and his dog, Snowman, were struck while they were in the crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene.

Both victims survived, even after Banayat was airborne when he was hit and Snowman is believed to have been drug for a distance under the vehicle that hit them.

The dog was not found by his family until the following day.

"This man left my dad to die there," said Bridget Banayat, one of Banayat 's daughters.

Friday morning, Vacaville police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Lopez for hitting Banayat with his car and booked him into the Solano County jail on felony charges for a hit-and-run causing injury.

"I told my dad and he is just really thankful they found him. It's just traumatic. The whole thing came out of nowhere," Bridget said through tears.

Banayat and Snowman went out for their nightly walk around 9 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after, Bridget got a call from her sister that she will never forget.

"She said, 'Bridget, you're not going to believe this. I'm driving home and in the middle of the road, a man is lying there and looks like he is having a heart attack.' She pulls over and sees this man bleeding. She takes a good look at him and it's our father on the ground. As soon as she said that, I dropped the phone because I knew he went on a walk with the dog but didn't realize he wasn't home yet," Bridget said.

Banayat suffered a fractured hip, fractured femur and dislocated shoulder.

He wears a prosthetic leg after a flesh-eating virus resulting in the need for a leg amputation years ago. Romeo was hit so hard the prosthetic flew from his body. Banayat is still in the hospital Friday healing from hip surgery.

Snowman is scraped up but suffered no critical physical or internal injuries. The dog received emergency veterinary care this week thanks to donations from the Vacaville community.

"Oh my goodness, the community has been a big help. I just want to say thank you to all them for sure. We wouldn't have been able to get him to the vet. It's a peace of mind for us to focus on healing instead of vet bills and how to come up with the money. My sister and I are both single mothers," Banayat said. "Snowman is his number one. That's why we have him. He is a guard dog for my dad."

It comes as officials across Solano County say this is happening far too often.

"We've seen an unusual increase in pedestrian-involved crashes," the Vacaville Police Department told CBS13 in a statement. "We are encouraging all pedestrians to remain alert when walking, especially at night and while crossing the street. For motorists, we are asking them to remain extra aware of pedestrians and bicyclists."

In Vacaville, in just the past two weeks, three pedestrians have been hit by cars in the following incidents:

9/30: Non-fatal. Arrest made. Around 9:15 p.m., Banayat was out for a walk with his dog when they were hit in the crosswalk at the intersection of Browns Valley Road and Vaca Valley Parkway. The driver fled the scene but was arrested Friday, October, 04.

9/24: Fatal. Driver cooperating with police. Around 8:00 a.m., a collision occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of East Monte Vista Avenue near Scoggins Court. Vacaville police and fire units located a pedestrian who was severely injured. Despite first responders' lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.

9/24: Non-fatal. Arrest made. Around 10:43 PM, Vacaville police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area of Vaca Valley Parkway and the I-505 overcrossing regarding a person lying on the shoulder of the road. Fire personnel located an injured, unconscious individual with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle. The driver was arrested for felony hit-and-run charges.

Map of Vacaville pedestrian crashes, Sept. 2024.

In Fairfield, over the past month, at least six pedestrians were struck in the following incidents:

10/03: Fatal. Arrest made . A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed Sunset Avenue. The driver was later found, arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.

10/02: Fatal. Arrest made. At around 11:00 pm, a woman was crossing East Travis Boulevard at Kidder Avenue on when she was struck by a pickup truck traveling westbound on East Travis Boulevard. She died at the scene. The driver was arrested, allegedly under the influence of drugs.

9/25: Fatal. Driver cooperating. A woman was crossing the street on Waterman Boulevard in the morning when she was struck by a vehicle. She died from her injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

9/24: Unborn child killed. Driver cooperating. At around 7:15 p.m. a pregnant woman was crossing East Tabor Avenue near Manor Place when she was struck by a vehicle. The car narrowly missed the stroller the woman was pushing with her toddler inside. The woman was hospitalized, however, unfortunately, her unborn child did not survive. Her toddler sustained minor injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

9/13: Non-fatal. No arrest made. At around 7:55 p.m. Fairfield Police received several 911 calls regarding a vehicle versus bicyclist crash in the intersection of Link Rd. and Pittman Rd. The driver fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. No description of vehicle or driver is currently available.

9/05: Non-fatal. No arrest made. A man on a scooter was struck by a vehicle at East Travis Boulevard near Sunset Avenue around 7:00 p.m. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Map of pedestrian crashes in Fairfield from early Sept. through early Oct. 2024.

Fairfield police report that there have been seven pedestrian crashes in the past month. CBS13 was not able to confirm where the seventh happened by the publishing of this story.

The department said it has increased patrols.

"We are deeply committed to these investigations, and with our city traffic engineer involved, we are also exploring preventive measures to improve pedestrian traffic safety. Additionally, we've seen a rise in DUI arrests, and our officers are working tirelessly to address this issue," a spokesperson for the department told CBS13. "While Public Works continues updating speed limits across the city based upon the most recent speed survey, the community can also expect an even greater increase in traffic enforcement from us, to include the implementation of strategies specifically aimed at addressing pedestrian violations."

In Vacaville, the Banayat family wants to see changes at the Browns Valley Road and Vaca Valley Parkway intersection where he and Snowman were hit, including adding flashing lights to the crosswalk.

"They should take it more seriously. I think the public wants them to do that. We want to feel safe walking our pets and kids to school. Period," Banayat said.

According to the most recent data published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 1,158 pedestrians were struck and killed on California roads in 2022, which makes up for 26% of all traffic-related fatalities in the state.

In 2022, 7,522 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the United States.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. Agencies across Solano County are asking drivers to slow down and the Fairfield Police Department suggests people listen to these important reminders:

For drivers:

• Do not speed, and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

• Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

• Never drive impaired.

For pedestrians:

• Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.

• Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

• Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – consider wearing bright colors and reflective material or use a flashlight when practical.

• Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

"We have to take this seriously, together. Because it's only together that we can bring about change," a Fairfield police statement reads.