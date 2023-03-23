Watch CBS News
Social media are buzzing about a possible comeback for Blockbuster Video

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

People on social media are buzzing about what could be a comeback for Blockbuster Video. 

The defunct movie rental company has restored its website with a message that reads "We are working on re-winding your movie." 

The company's Twitter account has also been reactivated. 

Blockbuster was pushed out of the market with the start of movie rentals by mail, and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. The stores were franchised, but one still remains open in Oregon. 

Dish Network bought Blockbuster and its brand in 2011, but the brand has been stagnant ever since. 

