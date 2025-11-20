Watch CBS News
Local News

Snow, jackknifed big rig among Sierra I-80 problems Thursday

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

Drivers heading up to the Northern California high country on Thursday should expect some serious traffic headaches.

Snow is falling as another storm moves through the region, prompting chain controls on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Around 8 a.m., Caltrans also announced that crews were dealing with a jackknifed big rig at Donner Summit – prompting all trucks to be turned at Applegate on eastbound I-80.

Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

Along Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue