Snow, jackknifed big rig among Sierra I-80 problems Thursday

Drivers heading up to the Northern California high country on Thursday should expect some serious traffic headaches.

Snow is falling as another storm moves through the region, prompting chain controls on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

Around 8 a.m., Caltrans also announced that crews were dealing with a jackknifed big rig at Donner Summit – prompting all trucks to be turned at Applegate on eastbound I-80.

Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 from Kingvale to the Donner Lake Interchange.

Along Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Twin Bridges to Meyers.