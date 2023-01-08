SMUD restores power to more than 287,000 customers

SACRAMENTO – Massive power outages were reported around the region after extreme winds blew through Northern California overnight Saturday into Sunday.

All sections of Sacramento County are seeing power outages.

As of 4:04 p.m., 287,000 SMUD customers have had their power restored.

We’ve made significant progress, and have restored power to more than 287,000 customers. ⁰We have all available crews, including those from other utilities, continuing to work around the clock to restore power to everyone ASAP. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 9, 2023

The biggest outages were in the Rio Linda area (which has more than 50,000 customers in the dark), Citrus Heights (more than 44,000 in the dark), and Arden (more than 43,000 in the dark).

By noon on Sunday, the power SMUD power outage had decreased to more than 220,000 total customers still in the dark.

PG&E is also seeing expansive power outages across its service area. Almost half of Davis remains in the dark as of Sunday morning and large sections of Solano and San Joaquin counties are without power.

Winds topped out at more than 60 mph across the region overnight, knocking down trees and making an absolute mess of things. Sacramento McClellan Airport saw a peak wind of 68 mph, while Sacramento International Airport saw a high of 63 mph.

With so many outages at once, no estimated time of restoration has been given for most outages.