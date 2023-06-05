Small plane goes down after hitting power line near Colusa
COLUSA — A small plane crashed after striking a power line shortly after takeoff in Colusa County on Sunday.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at around 8:10 a.m. in a field near the city of Colusa, northwest of Sacramento.
The pilot was the only person onboard. Their condition is unknown at this time.
According to the FAA, the plane was a single-engine Grumman G-164B.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.