Small plane goes down after hitting power line near Colusa

By Richard Ramos

COLUSA — A small plane crashed after striking a power line shortly after takeoff in Colusa County on Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at around 8:10 a.m. in a field near the city of Colusa, northwest of Sacramento.

The pilot was the only person onboard. Their condition is unknown at this time.

According to the FAA, the plane was a single-engine Grumman G-164B.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

First published on June 4, 2023 / 6:06 PM

