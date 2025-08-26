Watch CBS News
Local News

1 death confirmed in small plane crash near Los Banos in Central California

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

One person is dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday evening in a rural area west of Interstate 5 and southwest of Merced in Central California, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened in an open area just off the freeway between Highways 165 and 152 in the Los Banos area.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the plane took off from an airport in the San Jose area. Preliminary reports indicate there was one person aboard the aircraft, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No information has been released yet regarding the identity of the victim or the cause of the crash.

The sheriff's office said it is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration on the investigation.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue